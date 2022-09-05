Key highlights
- EUR/USD could accelerate lower if it breaks the 0.9900 support.
- A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 0.9990 on the 4-hours chart.
EUR/USD technical analysis
Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair is showing bearish signs below the 1.0000 level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).
This past week, there was a minor upside correction from the 0.9900 support zone. The bulls were able to push the pair above the 0.9950 and 0.9980 resistance levels. The pair even climbed above the 1.0000 level, but it stayed below the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours).
A swing high was formed near 1.0079 and the pair started a fresh decline. It traded below the 1.0000 and 0.9950 support levels. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near 0.9990 on the same chart.
EUR/USD is now trading near the 0.9900 support zone. A downside break below the 0.9900 support might send the pair towards the 0.9850 support. The next major support is near the 0.9820 level. Any more losses might call for a move towards 0.9780.
On the upside, the pair is facing resistance near the 0.9980 level. The next major resistance is near the 1.0000 level, above which the pair might rise towards the 1.0080 level.
Titan FX is registered and regulated in New Zealand under FSP388647. Our global headquarters and operational hub is located in Auckland, New Zealand.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD breaks below 0.9900 for the first time since Dec 2020
EUR/USD has breached the 0.9900 key support for the first time since December 2020, extending its declines amid unrelenting US dollar demand across the board. Risk-aversion bolsters the safe-haven demand for the greenback at the start of the week, despite Friday's mixed US labor market report.
GBP/USD renews two-year low under 1.1500, UK leadership contest results eyed
GBP/USD prints seven-day downtrend as bears attack the year 2020 bottom. Firmer DXY joins fears of worsening energy crisis to exert downside pressure. Liz Truss’ plan to overcome cost of living crisis gains more accolades than Rishi Sunak’s reasoning.
Gold steadies above $1,700, falling wedge, energy crisis in focus
Gold price (XAU/USD) treads water at around $1,710 during Monday’s Asian session as the US holiday challenges momentum traders. In doing so, the bright metal ignores the firmer US Dollar, as well as challenges to the risk appetite.
How to prepare for LUNA price and its explosive move to $2.80
LUNA price action has been clockwork and shows no signs of breaking this trend. The recent upswing created a blow-off top and an accumulation of buy-stops, aka liquidity above a crucial level.
Week Ahead: ECB decision highlights central bank trifecta
An action-packed week lies ahead, featuring central bank meetings in the Eurozone, Canada, and Australia, an output decision from the OPEC cartel, and the selection of the next UK prime minister.