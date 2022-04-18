Key Highlights
- EUR/USD extended decline below the 1.0820 support.
- A key bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 1.0915 on the 4-hours chart.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair attempted a recovery wave from the 1.0756 low. However, it stayed below the 1.0850 pivot level, the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours), and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours).
It is now consolidating near the 1.0800 level. An initial support on the downside is near the 1.0780 level. The next major support is near the 1.0750 level. A downside break below the 1.0750 support level might accelerate losses.
The next major support is near the 1.0680 level. If there is an upside correction, the pair might face resistance near the 1.0840 level.
The next major resistance is near the 1.0860 level, above which it could rise towards the 1.0900. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near 1.0915 on the same chart. A clear move above the trend line could push EUR/USD towards the 1.0950 resistance.
