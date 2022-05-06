EUR/NZD is trading in an ascending channel on the four-hour chart after the 50-exponential moving average crossed over the 200 EMA. Moreover, the positive slope of divergent moving averages indicates a strengthening bullish Momentum in the short term. In addition, the candlestick bars suggest that Euro buyers have taken control of the European morning trading session by accelerating upward bias. Currently, they are attempting to push the price towards the channel ceiling around 1.65 after defeating the 1.63980 resistance level. If this barrier can halt the rally, we may see a price consolidation for some time. With a sustained move above this level, the 1.65873 mark could come under the spotlight.
Otherwise, if sellers take cues from the price at the ascending channel resistance, the pair could return to the support area between 1.63539 and 1.63980. If this area is broken, the probability of falling to the 50-EMA will increase. However, as long as the price floor of 1.60736 remains intact, the uptrend will continue.
Short-term momentum oscillators indicate that buyers are dominating the market. The RSI is approaching 70 in the buying area. Despite falling from a three-day peak, the Momentum is still above the -100 line. Positive MACD bars are also rising above the signal line. However, a divergence between price and oscillator occurred on May 2 compared to April 25, suggesting a probable waiting period for buyers.
Trading forex and other financial instruments involve a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors or traders. Traders must carefully consider their trading objectives, financial situation, risk appetite, and level of experience before stepping into margin trading with Inveslo. There's a risk of losing more than the trader’s initial investment. The higher the leverage, the more the risk, which can go or against you. Traders are advised to be aware of the associated risks.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from daily tops, holds above 1.0550 after NFP
EUR/USD has lost its traction after having tested 1.0600 earlier in the day but managed to stay in positive territory above 1.0550. The data from the US confirmed that labor market conditions remain extremely tight in April with NFP rising more than 400K despite a decline in the participation rate.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2350 as dollar holds its ground
GBP/USD has met fresh bearish pressure in the second half of the day on Friday and declined below 1.2350. Although the greenback weakened with the initial reaction to the US April jobs report, it managed to erase its losses amid the souring market mood.
Gold falls below $1,880 as US yields surge higher
Gold has reversed its direction and dropped below $1,880 after having advanced to $1,890 with the initial reaction to the US jobs data. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is sitting at its highest level since November 2018 above 3.1%, weighing on the yellow metal.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bears take control after MicroStrategy’s margin call woes
Bitcoin price suffered a massive setback after a minor uptrend due to the FOMC meeting on May 5. While the Fed concluded a 50 basis point hike in interest rates, the volatility that it brought caused the stock market and BTC to crash.
SPY ready to rally after rollercoaster ride?
Just when we thought it was safe to reenter positions, we get smashed back. Always the way in trading and markets. Just when you think you have it sussed, the market knocks you and your confidence back.