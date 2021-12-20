The greenback gained in New York and ended the day higher against the majority of its peers on Friday (except the safe-haven (JPY) as a fall in U.S. stocks triggered risk-averse buying in usd on concerns over Omicron together with hawkish comments by Fed officials.



Reuters reported Fed Governor Christopher Waller, who has for months voiced worries about rising prices, told an economics group in New York on Friday that he was in favor of even more aggressive policy tightening. He said he thought a rate hike in March would be "very likely" given inflation's persistence and what he expects will be a return by then to pre-pandemic levels of employment, after accounting for retirements. And, Waller added, that the central bank should also begin trimming its overall bond holdings by next summer, a move that could push up long-term borrowing costs and add an extra layer of policy tightening to slow the economy.

Such a shift would mark a much sharper return to policy normalcy than after the 2007-2009 financial crisis and recession, when the Fed waited a year after ending its bond-buying program to start raising rates, and held its balance sheet steady for another two years by reinvesting the proceeds of maturing bonds.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar found renewed buying at 113.85 and dropped to 113.45 in post-BOJ trading before staging a recovery to 113.69 in early European morning. The pair then tumbled to an intra-day low at 113.15 at New York open on active safe-haven buying in jpy, however, lack of follow-through selling triggered a short-covering rebound to 113.76 near the close.



More from Reuters, the Bank of Japan on Friday decided to taper its corporate debt purchases to pre-pandemic levels and scale back some of its emergency funding scheme upon reaching the March 2022 deadline. As widely expected, the central bank maintained its short-term interest rate target at -0.1% and that for 10-year bond yields around 0%.



The single currency briefly gained from 1.1320 in Asian morning to session highs at 1.1348 ahead of European open. However, price met renewed selling there and tumbled to an intra-day low at 1.1236 in New York on risk-averse buying in usd.



The British pound traded with a firm undertone in Asia and gained to 1.3338 ahead of European open. Despite edging up to session highs at 1.3339 in European morning, price fell in tandem with euro to an intra-day low at 1.3232 in New York on usd's broad-based strength.



In other news, Reuters said that Federal Reserve officials are focused on bringing inflation down to their 2% goal and ending the taper by March will give them greater "optionality" next year to raise interest rates if needed, New York Fed Bank President John Williams said on Friday. "We are ending the program pretty soon, it'll be done in mid March .. And I think that's exactly the right thing to do," Williams said Friday during an interview with CNBC. "It's really about getting our monetary policy stance in a good position and also obviously creating the optionality at some point next year, likely, to actually start raising the federal funds target range."

Data to be released this week:

New Zealand imports, trade balance, exports, U.K. Rightmove house price, CBI trends orders and U.S. leading index change on Monday.



New Zealand Westpac consumer survey, GDT price index, Germany Gfk consumer sentiment, U.K. PSNB, PSNCR, Swiss trade balance, exports, imports, Italy industrial sales, producer prices, U.S. current account, Canada new housing price index, retail sales, U.S. redbook and EU consumer confidence on Tuesday.



Australia Westpac leading index, U.K. GDP, France producer prices, Italy trade balance, U.K. current account, MBA mortgage application, GDP, PCE prices, national activity index, consumer confidence and existing home sales on Wednesday.



U.K. Gfk consumer confidence, Japan coincident index, leading indicator, Germany import prices, Italy business confidence, consumer confidence, U.S. building permits, personal income, personal spending, core PCE price index, durable goods, durables ex-transport, durables ex-defense, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, University of Michigan sentiment, new home sales, Canada GDP and average weekly earnings on Thursday.



Japan nationwide core CPI, construction orders, housing starts, Australia retail sales, France consumer confidence, consumer spending, Germany Market Holiday and U.S. Market Holiday on Friday.