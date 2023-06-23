In this week’s episode of Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire is joined by the creator and publisher of the infamous TF Metals Report, Craig Hemke, who breaks down the Fed’s strategic manoeuvres to install the Central Bank Digital Currency.
The two old friends scrutinise the FDIC’s rapidly swelling list of “Problem Banks” that are on the brink of bankruptcy, discussing the deepening American banking crisis which has seen 4 too-big-too-fail institutions collapsing in a 6-week period.
Quote:
“Why would anybody believe the Fed…they’re making it up as they go!”
Timestamps
00:00 Start.
03:30 Do people need help understanding gold?
05:00 The FDIC report and the “problem bank” list.
06:30 The major looming problem of commercial real estate.
08:50 When Craig sees the banking crisis ending.
11:00 The introduction of CBDCs.
15:00 Every central bank except the Fed is long on physical gold.
20:20 They’ve hiked too hard and too fast.
22:00 Wealth preservation with gold and silver.
26:00 The disparity between paper and physical gold.
29:45 The other factor to consider: Dedollarisation.
40:00 What’s going to happen in the US: people will want physical metal.
46:00 Craig comments on the doom and gloom Twitter traders .
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
