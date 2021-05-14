Dax, EuroStoxx, Ftse
Dax 30 June collapsed to first support at 14950/900 but unfortunately over ran by 100 ticks before a very strong recovery.
EuroStoxx 50 June broke the May low at 3884/80 to bottom exactly at the next target of 3850/45. A 100 tick recovery followed.
FTSE 100 June first resistance at the 200 & 100 hour MAs at 6985/7000.
Daily analysis
Dax first support at 15220/180. A break lower to risks a slide to 15000, perhaps as far as support at 14900/800 today! A break lower to targets 14700/680 then a buying opportunity at 14550/500.
Holding above 15250 targets 15350/380 before a test of this week’s high at 15450/470 & the all time high at 15529.
EuroStoxx holding strong resistance at 3955/65 re-targets 3920/15 & 3884/80. Further losses re-target 3850/45, perhaps as far as 3830/20.
Strong resistance at 3955/65. Above 3975 opens the door to 4000 before a retest of 4025/35.
FTSE first resistance at the 200 & 100 hour MAs at 6985/7000. A break above 7010 targets 7030/35 & 7075/85 before a retest of the 2021 high at 7133/43.
Holding resistance at 6985/7000 targets minor support at 6950/30 then 6890/80. A buying opportunity at 6840/20, stop below 6800. A break lower to targets 6730/20 before support at 6690/70.
Chart
