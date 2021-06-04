Daily USD/JPY Technical Outlook
Last Update At 04 Jun 2021 00:05GMT
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
110.08
55 HR EMA
109.86
Trend hourly chart
Up
Hourly Indicators
Easing fm o/bot
13 HR RSI
73
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation b4 upmove resumes.
Resistance
111.71 - 2020 Mar high.
110.96 - 2021 1-year high (Mar 31).
110.55 - Apr 06 high.
Support
109.88 - Wed's high (now sup).
109.53 - Wed's low.
109.34 - This week's low (Tue).
USD/JPY - 110.25.. Although the pair inched steadily higher FM 109.55 (AUS) to 109.84 in European morning y'day, the price briefly dipped to 109.63 b4 rising on jump in U.S. ADP payrolls, price later hit session highs of 110.32.
On the bigger picture, DLR's fall FM 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend FM 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DLR's strong rise to 111.71 signals temp. low is made. Having said that, although price ratcheted lower to 102.60 at the start of Jan 2021, subsequent gain to a 1-year 110.96 top in Mar has has retained bullishness. As DLR has risen after Apr's fall to 107.49, price would head to 111.15 but 'bearish divergences' on daily indicators should cap price below res at 111.71. Below 108.47 signals top is made n may head back two 107.49 later.
Today, DLR's break of last Fri's 6-week 110.20 high to 110.32 in NY confirms the recent erratic rise of FM 107.49 (Apr) has once again resumed n would head to 110.55, o/bot readings on hourly indicators may cap price below 2021 peak at 110.96. Only below 109.88/93 signals top is made, risks 109.53, break, 109.34.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.21 as dollar holds gains ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, unable to recover from the blow it received from a trio of strong US figures on Thursday. All eyes are on Nonfarm Payrolls figures for May, which are set to show an increase of 664,000 jobs.
GBP/USD battles 1.41 amid virus fears, ahead of NFP
GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.41, consolidating its losses. The US extends its gains triggered by upbeat US data on Thursday and of Nonfarm Payrolls. The increased spread of the Delta variant in the UK is weighing on the pound.
Gold set to decline below $1,860 as USD rebounds
Gold prices continue to slide lower against the US dollar. As of writing, XAU/USD trades at $1,861 with 0.5% losses. The greenback gathered momentum on the upbeat US economic data released on Thursday.
Shiba Inu hints at 30% rally
SHIB price shows a formation of a bottom reversal technical pattern that projects a huge potential bullish breakout. However, Shiba Inu needs to produce a decisive close above a critical resistance level to kick-start this upswing. SHIB price action since May 20 has formed two distinct valleys known as Adam and Eve.
US Nonfarm Payrolls May Preview: Questions, questions needing answers
May Nonfarm Payrolls expected to rebound to 664,000. Unemployment rate forecast to drop to 5.9% from 6.1%. Manufacturing Employment PMI drops to 50.9 in May.