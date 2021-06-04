Daily USD/JPY Technical Outlook

Last Update At 04 Jun 2021 00:05GMT

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Neutral

21 HR EMA

110.08

55 HR EMA

109.86

Trend hourly chart

Up

Hourly Indicators

Easing fm o/bot

13 HR RSI

73

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation b4 upmove resumes.

Resistance

111.71 - 2020 Mar high.

110.96 - 2021 1-year high (Mar 31).

110.55 - Apr 06 high.

Support

109.88 - Wed's high (now sup).

109.53 - Wed's low.

109.34 - This week's low (Tue).

USD/JPY - 110.25.. Although the pair inched steadily higher FM 109.55 (AUS) to 109.84 in European morning y'day, the price briefly dipped to 109.63 b4 rising on jump in U.S. ADP payrolls, price later hit session highs of 110.32.

On the bigger picture, DLR's fall FM 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend FM 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DLR's strong rise to 111.71 signals temp. low is made. Having said that, although price ratcheted lower to 102.60 at the start of Jan 2021, subsequent gain to a 1-year 110.96 top in Mar has has retained bullishness. As DLR has risen after Apr's fall to 107.49, price would head to 111.15 but 'bearish divergences' on daily indicators should cap price below res at 111.71. Below 108.47 signals top is made n may head back two 107.49 later.

Today, DLR's break of last Fri's 6-week 110.20 high to 110.32 in NY confirms the recent erratic rise of FM 107.49 (Apr) has once again resumed n would head to 110.55, o/bot readings on hourly indicators may cap price below 2021 peak at 110.96. Only below 109.88/93 signals top is made, risks 109.53, break, 109.34.