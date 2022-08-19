Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 19 Aug 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 136.51

Dollar's intra-day rally in tandem with U.S. yields to a 2-week high of 135.49 in New York suggests re-test of Aug's 135.57 high would be forthcoming next, above would extend upmove from Aug's 130.41 7-week trough at 130.41 towards 135.96 before prospect of decline later.

On the downside, only a daily close below 134.68 would prolong choppy swings and risk weakness towards 134.43, break would head to 133.92/97.

Data to be released on Friday

U.K. Gfk consumer confidence, Germany producer prices, U.K. PSNB GBP, PSNCR GBP, retail sales, Swiss industrial production, EU current account.

Canada retail sales.