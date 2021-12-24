Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 24 Dec 2021 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 114.37

Dollar corss-inspired rise to a fresh 3-week high of 114.51 (Asia) today suggests correction from Nov's 3-year peak at 115.51 has ended earlier at 112.54 and upside bias remains for marginal gain, loss of near term upward momentum should cap price below 115.00 handles today.

On the downside, only below 114.08 (Thur low) signals temporary top is in place and risks stronger retracement to 113.95/96, then 113.76 next week.