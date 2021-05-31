Daily market outlook OUTLOOK on major
Update Time: 31 May 2021 09:30GMT
USD/JPY - 109.69
Dollar's erratic rise from April's 107.49 low to a 6-week high at 110.20 on Friday suggests decline from March's 1-year 110.96 peak has made a temporary bottom and subsequent retreat would bring choppy sideways swings before prospect of another rise to 110.50/55 but 110.96 should hold today.
On the downside, only below 109.30/33 risks retracement to 109.04 (Thursday's low), break, 108.71/76.
Data to be released today
Australia market holiday, Japan industrial order, industrial output, retail sales, consumer confidence, housing starts, China NBS manufacturing PMI, New Zealand NBNZ business outlook, NBNZ outlook activity.
UK market holiday, Italy CPI, Germany CPI, HICP.
Canada current account, producer prices and U.S. market holiday on Monday.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.22, shrugs off mixed Chinese data, ahead of German CPI
EUR/USD is trading around 1.22, clinging to that level after recovering on Friday. Mixed Chinese PMIs and worries of US overheating are put aside as both the UK and the US are on holiday. Preliminary German CPI figures are due out later in the day.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.42 amid UK reopening concerns
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.42 in thin trading on the UK and US bank holidays. Investors are shrugging off concerns of an overheating US economy and worries that the final stage of the UK reopening could be delayed due to the spread of virus variants.
XAU/USD seems poised to prolong its recent positive momentum
Gold attracted some dip-buying on Friday and climbed back closer to multi-month tops. The market reaction to stronger than expected US inflation turned out to be short-lived. Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and extended some support to the metal.
Dogecoin eyes 30% gains as it bounces off critical support
Dogecoin price is on a slow but steady downtrend, suggesting a lack of bullish momentum. However, its recent bounce from a key support barrier could restart the uptrend. If DOGE breaks below $0.213, it will invalidate the bullish narrative.
Four Drivers in the week ahead
After the US and UK holidays on Monday, there are four highlights in the week ahead. First, the RBA's meeting will receive more attention after the RBNZ signaled the likelihood of a rate hike in the second half of next year.