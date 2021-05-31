Daily market outlook OUTLOOK on major

Update Time: 31 May 2021 09:30GMT

USD/JPY - 109.69

Dollar's erratic rise from April's 107.49 low to a 6-week high at 110.20 on Friday suggests decline from March's 1-year 110.96 peak has made a temporary bottom and subsequent retreat would bring choppy sideways swings before prospect of another rise to 110.50/55 but 110.96 should hold today.

On the downside, only below 109.30/33 risks retracement to 109.04 (Thursday's low), break, 108.71/76.

Data to be released today

Australia market holiday, Japan industrial order, industrial output, retail sales, consumer confidence, housing starts, China NBS manufacturing PMI, New Zealand NBNZ business outlook, NBNZ outlook activity.

UK market holiday, Italy CPI, Germany CPI, HICP.

Canada current account, producer prices and U.S. market holiday on Monday.