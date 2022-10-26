EUR/USD: 0.9957
Euro's rise from Oct's 0.9632 trough to 0.9875 last Tue suggests further 'volatile' swings above Sep's 2-decade trough at 0.9537 would continue, yesterday's break of 0.9899 to 0.9976 would re-test 0.9999, above extends said upmove from 0.9537 towards 1.0050 objective later.
On the downside, only a daily close below 0.9899 would indicate a temporary top made and risk weakness towards 0.9849, then 0.9808.
Data to be released on Wednesday
Australia CPI, Japan leading indicator, coincident index.
France consumer confidence, Italy trade balance, Swiss investor sentiment.
U.S. MBA mortgage application, building permits, goods trade balance, wholesale inventories, new home sales and Canada BOC rate decision.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
