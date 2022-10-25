EUR/USD - 0.9884

Euro's rise from Oct's 0.9632 trough to 0.9875 last Tue suggests further volatile swings above Sep's 2-decade trough at 0.9537 would continue, Fri's rally from 0.9705 and then yesterday's brief break of 0.9875 resistance to 0.9899 has retained daily bullishness but 0.9960 should remain intact.

On the downside, only a daily close below 0.9808 would risk further weakness towards 0.9755.

Data to be released on Tuesday

Germany Ifo business climate, Ifo current conditions, Ifo expectations, U.K. CBI trends orders.

U.S. redbook, monthly home price, consumer confidence and Richmond Fed manufacturing.