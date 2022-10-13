EUR/USD - 0.9704 Euro's decline from last Tue's near 2-week high of 0.9999 to as low as 0.9669 yesterday suggests correction from Sep's 2-decade bottom at 0.9537 has ended and subsequent bounce in New York would bring consolidation, reckon 0.9774 would hold and yield one more fall. On the downside, a daily close below 0.9669 would revive bearishness for one more fall towards 0.9636, break, 0.9602. Data to be released on Thursday: New Zealand food price index, Australia consumer inflation expectation, Japan producer prices. Germany CPI, Swiss producer/import prices. U.S. CPI, initial jobless claims and continuing jobless claims.

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.