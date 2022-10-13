EUR/USD - 0.9704
Euro's decline from last Tue's near 2-week high of 0.9999 to as low as 0.9669 yesterday suggests correction from Sep's 2-decade bottom at 0.9537 has ended and subsequent bounce in New York would bring consolidation, reckon 0.9774 would hold and yield one more fall.
On the downside, a daily close below 0.9669 would revive bearishness for one more fall towards 0.9636, break, 0.9602.
Data to be released on Thursday:
New Zealand food price index, Australia consumer inflation expectation, Japan producer prices.
Germany CPI, Swiss producer/import prices.
U.S. CPI, initial jobless claims and continuing jobless claims.
AUD/USD remains depressed below 0.6300 ahead of US inflation
AUD/USD is treading water below 0.6300, as the US dollar finds fresh demand alongside the Treasury yields amid a cautious market environment heading towards the key US inflation data. The aussie ignores dismal Australian Consumer inflation expectations.
USD/JPY bears eye a breakout but bulls are holding the fort ahead of US CPI
USD/JPY has been consolidating below the bull cycle lows for the best part of Wednesday's trade, stalling into and around the Federal Open Market Committee minutes that failed to move the needle significantly enough to put much of a dent into the bullish trend.
Gold rebound appears lucrative above $1,660, US inflation in focus
Gold price remains sidelined around $1,675 during Thursday’s Asian session, after bouncing off a short-term key support line, previous resistance, earlier in the week. In doing so, the precious metal portrays the typical pre-data trading lull ahead of the US CPI data for September.
Ethereum Classic price could nosedive to $14 if this support gives in
Ethereum Classic price has been in a massive sell-off that has slashed its value by half in just two months. ETC could trigger another nosedive if this development continues and breaks an immediate support level.
US CPI Preview: High expectations may trigger a dollar-buying opportunity, three scenarios Premium
Russia's war in Ukraine? Covid-zero policies in China? Britain's budget debacle? For markets, all these significant issues only play distant second fiddles to US inflation data. And within the CPI report, the figure that matters most is Core CPI MoM. Every 0.1% makes a difference.