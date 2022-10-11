EUR/USD - 1.1074 Euro's selloff last week from 0.9999 (Tue) to 0.9727 Fri after robust US jobs report, then weakness to 0.9683 in Europe Mon signals correction from Sep's 24-year trough at 0.9537 has ended and may head back towards 0.9636 before recovery due to 'loss of momentum'. On the upside, only a daily close above 0.9753 (Asia high) would risk stronger retracement to 0.9780/90. Data to be released on Tuesday : New Zealand retail sales, Australia consumer sentiment, NAB business conditions, NAB business confidence, Japan current account, eco watchers current, eco watchers account. U.K. BRC retail sales, U.K. climate count, ILO unemployment rate , employment change, average weekly earnings, Italy industrial output, Swiss leading index. U.S. redbook.

