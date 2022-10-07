Euro's selloff yesterday from 0.9926 (Asia) and then break of Wednesday's 0.9835 low (now resistance) to 0.9789 in New York on renewed USD's strength signals decline from Tuesday's near 2-week 0.9999 high to retrace rise from September's 2-decade 0.9537 trough would head towards 0.9713 but 0.9636 should hold.

On the upside, only a daily close above 0.9835 would risk stronger gain to 0.9885/95 before down.

Data to be released on Friday

Japan all household spending, coincident index, leading index, China market holiday.

Swiss unemployment rate, Germany import prices, industrial output, retail sales, U.K. Halifax house prices, France current account, trade balance, imports, exports, Italy retail sales.

U.S. non-farm payrolls, private payrolls, unemployment rate, average earnings, wholesale inventories, wholesale sales, Canada employment change and unemployment rate.