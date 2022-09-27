EUR/USD - 0.9630

Yesterday's cable-led weakness to a fresh 2-decade trough of 0.9559 (Asia) signals recent downtrend remains in force and as price has fallen in New York after a short-covering bounce to 0.9701 (Europe), further fall to 0.9500 is likely but 0.9475/80 may hold.

On the downside, only a daily close above 0.9669 would prolong choppy sideways swings and risk stronger gain to 0.9701/05.

Data to be released on Tuesday

Italy trade balance non-EU.

U.S. building permits, durable goods, durables ex-transport, durables ex-defense, redbook, monthly home price, consumer confidence, new home sales and Richmond Fed manufacturing.