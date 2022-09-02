EUR/USD - 0.9955

Despite euro's daily wild swings following fall from 1.0089 (Friday) to 0.9914 Monday, yesterday's weakness to 0.9911 on renewed USD's strength following upbeat US ISM data suggests re-test of August's 24-year 0.9901 low would be seen, break would extend recent downtrend towards projected target at 0.9855 later.

On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0009 would prolong choppy swings and risk stronger gain to 1.0038/48.

Data to be released on Friday

New Zealand terms of trade, import prices, export prices.

Germany exports, imports, trade balance, current account, Swiss non-farm payrolls, France budget balance, EU producer prices.

U.S. non-farm payrolls, private payrolls, unemployment rate, average earnings, durables ex-defense, durable goods, factory orders, durables ex-transport and Canada labor productivity rate.

