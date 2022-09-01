Despite euro's decline from last Friday's 1.0089 high to 0.9914 Monday, subsequent erratic rise to 1.0078 in New York yesterday due to active buying in euro on market's hawkish EBC outlook suggests choppy swings above Aug's 20-year 0.9901 trough may continue and above 1.0089 may head to 1.0123, 1.0146/47.

On the downside, only a daily close below 1.0000 would yield re-test of Wednesday's 0.9972 low, break would extend further weakness towards 0.9947.

Data to be released on Thursday

Australia AIG manufacturing index, manufacturing PMI, building capex, capital expenditure, Japan Jibun bank manufacturing PMI, China Caixin manufacturing PMI.

Germany retail sales, S n P manufacturing PMI, Swiss CPI, retail sales, manufacturing PMI, Italy S n P manufacturing PMI, unemployment rate, GDP, France S n P manufacturing PMI, EU S n P manufacturing PMI, employment change, U.K. S n P manufacturing PMI.

U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, labor costs, productivity, S n P manufacturing PMI, construction spending, USM manufacturing PMI, Canada building permits and S n P manufacturing PMI.