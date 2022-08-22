Euro's recent decline from August's 1.0368 peak to a 1-month low of 1.0033 in New York last Friday due to broad-based usd's strength in tandem with rally in U.S. yields suggests re-test of July's 20-year bottom at 0.9953 would be seen later today or tomorrow before prospect of minor recovery.

On the upside, only a daily close abovw 1.0095 would risk retracement towards 1.0123.

Data to be released today

U.S. national activity index and Canada new housing price index on Monday.