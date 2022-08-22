EUR/USD - 1.0032
Euro's recent decline from August's 1.0368 peak to a 1-month low of 1.0033 in New York last Friday due to broad-based usd's strength in tandem with rally in U.S. yields suggests re-test of July's 20-year bottom at 0.9953 would be seen later today or tomorrow before prospect of minor recovery.
On the upside, only a daily close abovw 1.0095 would risk retracement towards 1.0123.
Data to be released today
U.S. national activity index and Canada new housing price index on Monday.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates the bounce below 1.0050 amid cautious optimism
EUR/USD holds onto the latest upside but remains below 1.0050. US dollar struggles to find demand amid the PBOC cuts fuelled optimism. The euro looks vulnerable amid the deepening EU energy crisis and growth risks.
GBP/USD recovers towards 1.1850 amid USD exhaustion, Jackson Hole buzz
GBP/USD is defending mild gains on its way to 1.1850 as the US dollar pauses its recovery rally. Markets remain cautiously optimistic amid Chinese stimulus bets and the European energy crisis. All eyes remain on the Fed's Jackson Hole event this week.
Gold refreshes day’s low near $1,740, Jackson Hole hogs limelight
Gold price has given a downside break of $1,745.02-1,749.15 territory and has refreshed day’s low at $1,744.00. The odds of a 50 bps rate hike by the Fed are accelerating vigorously. A decline in US Durable Goods Orders in times of soaring inflation will impact the DXY prices.
Tezos price hints at steepening recent crash through retest of $1.33
Tezos Price has collected liquidity resting above $1.95 and $1.66 levels, as discussed in the previous article. Now, investors can look at the liquidity resting below July swing lows and equal lows formed at $1.33.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!