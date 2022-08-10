Euro's fall from last Tuesday's near 4-week 1.0293 top to 1.0124 (Wednesday) suggests recent upmove from July's 20-year bottom at 0.9953 has made a top n despite rebound to 1.0253, weakness to 1.0142 Friday, then gain to 1.0247 yesterday would prolong further choppy swings before down, below 1.0124, 1.0097 later.

On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0253 would risk stronger gain towards 1.0293 but break needed for 1.0350.

Data to be released on Wednesday

Japan producer prices, Australia consumer sentiment, China PPI, CPI.

Germany CPI, Italy CPI, U.S. MBA mortgage application, CPI, wholesale inventories and Federal budget.