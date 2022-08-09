EUR/USD - 1.0198
Euro's decline from Tue's near 4-week peak at 1.0293 to 1.0124 (Wednesday) suggests recent upmove from July's 20-year bottom at 0.9953 has made a top and despite staging a rebound to 1.0253 Thursday, selloff to 1.0142 on Friday and then Monday's rebound to 1.0221 on broad-based usd's weakness in tandem with U.S. yields would yield further choppy swings before fall. Below 1.0124/30, 1.0097 later.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0221 would bring stronger gain to 1.0240/50 but 1.0290/95 should hold.
Data to be released on Tuesday
New Zealand retail sales, Australia NAB business conditions, NAB business confidence.
U.K. BRC retail sales.
U.S. labor costs, productivity and redbook retail sales.
