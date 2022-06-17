EUR/USD - 1.0540

Despite euro's resumption of decline from May's 1.0786 peak to a 1-month bottom of 1.0360 in post-FOMC Wednesday, subsequent rebound and then yesterday's rally above 1.0507 (now support) to 1.0601 on broad-based usd's selloff signals choppy swings above May's 5-year 1.0350 trough would continue but 1.0642 should cap upside and yield retreat.

On the downside, only a daily close below 1.0507 would indicate aforesaid recovery over and risk weakness towards 1.0452.

Data to be released on Friday

New Zealand manufacturing PMI, Japan interest rate decision.

Italy trade balance, EU HICP.

Canada producer prices, U.S. industrial production, capacity utilization, manufacturing output and leading index.

