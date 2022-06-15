EUR/USD - 1.0428

Although euro's selloff from Thur's post-ECB 1.0773 high to a near 1-month bottom at 1.0398 in Asia Tue due to active safe-haven USD's buying on global stock market rout and rally in US yields suggests re-test of May's 5-year trough at 1.0350 would be seen, subsequent rebound would yield range trading and below would extend towards 1.0320.

On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0507 would indicate a temporary trough is in place and risk stronger retracement towards 1.0535, then 1.0550.

Data to be released on Wednesday

New Zealand current account, Japan machinery orders, tertiary industry activities, Australia consumer sentiment, China industrial output, retail sales.

Germany wholesale price index, Swiss producer/import price, France CPI, EU trade balance, industrial production.

U.S. MBA mortgage application, NY Fed manufacturing, import prices, export prices, retail sales, business inventories, NAHB housing market index, Fed interest rate decision and Canada housing starts.