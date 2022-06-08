EUR/USD - 1.0696 Euro's selloff from last Mon's 1-month peak at 1.0786 to as low as 1.0628 (Wed) suggests upmove from May's fresh 5-year bottom at 1.0350 has made a top there and despite strong rebound to 1.0764 Fri, subsequent retreat to 1.0653 in New York Tue and then rebound would yield range trading before prospect of another fall, below 1.0653 would yield 1.0628. On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0751 would risk stronger gain towards 1.0764 but 1.0786 should hold initially. Data to be released on Wednesday: Japan current account, trade balance, GDP, eco watchers current, eco watchers outlook . Swiss unemployment rate , U.K. Halifax house prices, S&P construction PMI, Germany industrial output, France trade balance, imports, exports, Italy retail sales, EU employment, GDU. U.S. MBA mortgage application, wholesale inventories and wholesale sales.

