EUR/USD - 1.0696
Euro's selloff from last Mon's 1-month peak at 1.0786 to as low as 1.0628 (Wed) suggests upmove from May's fresh 5-year bottom at 1.0350 has made a top there and despite strong rebound to 1.0764 Fri, subsequent retreat to 1.0653 in New York Tue and then rebound would yield range trading before prospect of another fall, below 1.0653 would yield 1.0628.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0751 would risk stronger gain towards 1.0764 but 1.0786 should hold initially.
Data to be released on Wednesday:
Japan current account, trade balance, GDP, eco watchers current, eco watchers outlook.
Swiss unemployment rate, U.K. Halifax house prices, S&P construction PMI, Germany industrial output, France trade balance, imports, exports, Italy retail sales, EU employment, GDU.
U.S. MBA mortgage application, wholesale inventories and wholesale sales.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats towards 0.7200 despite ex-RBA Governor’s hawkish expectations
AUD/USD remains mildly offers around 0.7220-25 as bears jostle with the buyers amid mixed sentiment and cautious mood ahead of the week’s key data/events. Ex-RBA Governor Macfarlane favors faster rate hikes, expects more inflation woes.
USD/JPY crosses 133.00 to refresh 20-year high as yields rebound, US inflation in focus
USD/JPY skyrockets to 133.21, the highest level since early 2002, as a rebound in the US Treasury yields joins fears of further widening of the monetary policy divergence between the Bank of Japan (BOJ) and the US Federal Reserve (Fed).
Gold steadies around $1,850 as DXY baffles on stable US inflation ahead
Gold price is displaying back and forth moves in the Asian session. The precious metal is oscillating in a $2 range after a pullback move from Tuesday’s high at $1,855.64. An Ascending Triangle formation is indicating a consolidation ahead.
Exploring the optimistic side of Solana price as bearish signs wane
Solana price recovery has been less than successful; despite multiple attempts from bulls, SOL has formed lower lows and lower highs, indicating a persistent downtrend. Now, the so-called Ethereum-killer is consolidating between two barriers, attempting to break out.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!