EUR/USD - 1.0646
Euro's selloff from Monday's 1-month 1.0786 high to 1.0680 Tuesday and yesterday's break there to as low as 1.0628 in New York on rally in usd in tandem with US yields suggests correction from May's 5-year trough of 1.0350 has made a temporary top there and further weakness towards 1.0608 would be seen but oversold condition should keep price above 1.0568 and yield rebound.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0680 would indicate pullback over and risk stronger gain towards 1.0706 before down.
Data to be released on Thursday
New Zealand import prices, export prices, Australia trade balance, imports, exports.
Swiss CPI, U.K. Market Holiday, Italy Market Holiday, EU producer prices.
Canada building permits, U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, labor costs, productivity, durables ex-defense, durables goods, durable ex-transport and factory orders.
