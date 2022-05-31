EUR/USD - 1.0747
Euro's intra-day strong retreat in Asia on broad-based rebound in usd suggests recent corrective upmove from May's 5-year bottom at 1.0350 has possibly made a temporary top at yesterday's fresh 1-month peak at 1.0786 and further weakness to 1.0727/31 would be seen, below would head towards 1.0698, 1.0663 later.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0786 would indicate aforesaid pullback over and risk one more rise towards 1.0807.
Data to be released on Tuesday
New Zealand building permits, NBNA business outlook, NBNA own activity, Japan unemployment rate , industrial production, retail sales, consumer confidence, construction orders, Australia building permits, business inventories, current account, net exports contribution, China NBS manufacturing PMI, NBS non-manufacturing PMI.
U.K. nationwide house price, Swiss exports, imports, trade balance, retail sales, GDP, France consumer spending, GDP, CPI, producer prices, Germany unemployment rate, unemployment change, Italy GDP, CPI, EU HICP, Canada GDP.
U.S. monthly home price, Chicago PMI, consumer confidence and Dallas Fed manufacturing business index.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds on to modest gains below 0.7200
The AUD/USD pair reached 0.7229 on Wednesday, its highest in almost a month. However, the sour tone of equities and renewed demand for the greenback pushed it back lower, now trading around 0.7180. Australia Trade Balance coming up next.
EUR/USD trading around 1.0650 amid the dollar’s comeback
Demand for the greenback surged following upbeat US data, while the American currency was also underpinned by the risk-off mood triggered by lingering inflation and recession concerns. The focus now shifts to US employment-related figures.
Gold: Risk aversion pushes XAUUSD up
The new month brought optimism among traders, which gave Gold an unexpected boost. XAU traded as low as $1,825.45 but surged towards $1,850 as Wall Street opened with substantial gains. The positive mood was short-lived, as stocks took a turn for the worse.
What Shiba Inu needs to end the downtrend
SHIB is still consolidating within a range. Shiba Inu price has not delivered any substantial volume changes in the market. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a close above $0.00001370.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!