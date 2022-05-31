Euro's intra-day strong retreat in Asia on broad-based rebound in usd suggests recent corrective upmove from May's 5-year bottom at 1.0350 has possibly made a temporary top at yesterday's fresh 1-month peak at 1.0786 and further weakness to 1.0727/31 would be seen, below would head towards 1.0698, 1.0663 later.

On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0786 would indicate aforesaid pullback over and risk one more rise towards 1.0807.

Data to be released on Tuesday

New Zealand building permits, NBNA business outlook, NBNA own activity, Japan unemployment rate , industrial production, retail sales, consumer confidence, construction orders, Australia building permits, business inventories, current account, net exports contribution, China NBS manufacturing PMI, NBS non-manufacturing PMI.

U.K. nationwide house price, Swiss exports, imports, trade balance, retail sales, GDP, France consumer spending, GDP, CPI, producer prices, Germany unemployment rate, unemployment change, Italy GDP, CPI, EU HICP, Canada GDP.

U.S. monthly home price, Chicago PMI, consumer confidence and Dallas Fed manufacturing business index.