EUR/USD - 1.0728
Although euro's rally above 1.0697 (Mon) to a 1-month peak at 1.0748 in New York after hawkish comments from ECB's Lagarde suggests upmove from May's 5-year bottom at 1.0350 would extend marginally, reckon 1.0770/75 would remain intact and yield prospect of another fall due to loss of momentum.
On the downside, daily close below 1.0697 would indicate a temporary top is in place and yield weakness towards 1.0662, break, 1.0608/10 later.
Data to be released on Wednesday:
Australia construction work done, New Zealand RBNZ interest rate decision, Japan coincident index, leading indicator.
Germany GDP, Gfk consumer confidence, France consumer confidence, Swiss investor sentiment, U.S. mortgage application, durable goods, durables ex-transport and durables ex-defense.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD turns north to 0.7100, tracks RBNZ-led kiwi rebound
AUD/USD is trading close to 0.7100, changing course following a massive turnaround in the NZD/USD. The kiwi spiked after the RBNZ delivered a hawkish 50 bps rate hike. The further upside in the aussie appears elusive as the US dollar bounces ahead of the Fed minutes.
EUR/USD: Pullback from monthly top remains elusive above 1.0710
EUR/USD refreshes intraday low around 1.0720, consolidating weekly gains near the monthly peak. The major currency pair prints weakness below the 50-DMA hurdle, as well as suggests further downside towards the 11-week-old resistance-turned-support line.
Gold sellers eye $1,848 on USD’s rebound ahead of Fed Minutes
Gold Price prints the first daily loss in five as the quote drops to the intraday low of around $1,860 during Wednesday’s Asian session. The metal’s latest weakness could be linked to the US dollar’s rebound from a monthly low ahead of the key data/events.
The last time this happened Shiba Inu price exploded
Shiba Inu price swept the range low of a $0.0000114 to $0.0000143 range, hinting at a trend reversal. Investors can expect a 20% upswing that sweeps the range high at $0.0000143.
Snap sinks to two-year lows on bleak earnings warnings
Snap announces it will not reach 20% revenue growth goal in Q2. Snap Inc's shares lost over 43% over its value in a single day on Tuesday, hitting the lowest since April 2020 at $12.55. CEO Evan Spiegel says inflation, rising interests are biting into business.