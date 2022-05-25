EUR/USD - 1.0728 Although euro's rally above 1.0697 (Mon) to a 1-month peak at 1.0748 in New York after hawkish comments from ECB's Lagarde suggests upmove from May's 5-year bottom at 1.0350 would extend marginally, reckon 1.0770/75 would remain intact and yield prospect of another fall due to loss of momentum. On the downside, daily close below 1.0697 would indicate a temporary top is in place and yield weakness towards 1.0662, break, 1.0608/10 later. Data to be released on Wednesday: Australia construction work done, New Zealand RBNZ interest rate decision, Japan coincident index, leading indicator. Germany GDP, Gfk consumer confidence, France consumer confidence, Swiss investor sentiment, U.S. mortgage application, durable goods, durables ex-transport and durables ex-defense.

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.