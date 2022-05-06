Despite euro's rally to a 8-day high in Asia Thursday, subsequent selloff to as low as 1.0493 in New York on renewed broad-based rally in usd suggests recovery from last Thursday's 5-year bottom at 1.0472 has possibly ended and below 1.0472 would extend recent downtrend to 1.0405/10.

On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0578/83 would prolongs choppy swings and risks stronger retracement to 1.0603, break, 1.0630/40.

Data to be released on Friday

Australia AIG services index, Japan Tokyo CPI.

Swiss unemployment rate, U.K. Halifax house prices, Markit construction PMI, Germany industrial output, France non-farm payrolls, Italy retail sales.

U.S. Non-farm payrolls, private payrolls, unemployment rate, average earnings, Canada employment change, unemployment rate and Ivey PMI.