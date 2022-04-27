Although euro's selloff below 1.0698 (Monday) to 1.0637 in New York yesterday, then intra-day break there to a 5-year bottom at 1.0636 in Australia on continued usd's strength suggests marginal weakness is seen, oversold condition should prevent steep fall today and yield a much-needed correction, above 1.0698 would head back to 1.0720 later.

On the downside, only a daily close below 1.0600/10 may dampen bullish prospect of view and risk further weakness towards 1.0571 before rebound.

Data to be released on Wednesday

Australia CPI, Germany Gfk consumer sentiment.

Italy trade balance, Swiss investor sentiment.

U.S. MBA mortgage application, goods trade balance, wholesale inventories and pending home sales.