EUR/USD - 1.0823

Euro's selloff from 1.1184 (Thur) to 1.0837 on Mon and yesterday's break there to a fresh 1-month bottom at 1.0822 in New York on continued usd's strength due to rally in U.S. yields suggests early correction from Mar's 22-month bottom at 1.0807 has ended and downside bias remains for re-test of 1.0807, break would recent downtrend to 1.0760.later.

On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0903 signals a temporary bottom is in place and risks stronger retracement towards 1.0933/38, break, 1.0961.

Data to be released on Wednesday

New Zealand food price index, RBNZ interest rate decision, Japan machinery orders, Australia consumer sentiment, China trade balance, imports, exports.

U.K. PPI output prices, PPI input prices, RPI, CPI, DCLG house price, Italy industrial output.

U.S. MBA mortgage application, PPI and Canada interest decision.