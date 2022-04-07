EUR/USD - 1.0907 Euro's resumption of decline from last Thursday's 4-week peak at 1.1184 to as low as 1.0874 yesterday suggests correction from March's 22-month bottom at 1.0807 has possibly ended there and as 1.0937 has capped subsequent recovery in New York, consolidation with downside bias remains for re-test of said support, below would extend towards 1.0846 but 1.0807 should remain intact. On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0940/45 may risk stronger retracement of said fall towards 1.0988. Data to be released on Thursday: Australia AIG services index, exports, imports, trade balance, Japan leading indicator, coincident index, machine tool orders. Swiss unemployment rate, Germany industrial output, U.K. Halifax house price, EU retail sales. U.S. continuing jobless claims and initial jobless claims.

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.