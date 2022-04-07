EUR/USD - 1.0907
Euro's resumption of decline from last Thursday's 4-week peak at 1.1184 to as low as 1.0874 yesterday suggests correction from March's 22-month bottom at 1.0807 has possibly ended there and as 1.0937 has capped subsequent recovery in New York, consolidation with downside bias remains for re-test of said support, below would extend towards 1.0846 but 1.0807 should remain intact.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0940/45 may risk stronger retracement of said fall towards 1.0988.
Data to be released on Thursday:
Australia AIG services index, exports, imports, trade balance, Japan leading indicator, coincident index, machine tool orders.
Swiss unemployment rate, Germany industrial output, U.K. Halifax house price, EU retail sales.
U.S. continuing jobless claims and initial jobless claims.
