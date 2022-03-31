Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 31 Mar 2022 03:00GMT

EUR/USD - 1.1167

Euro's rally above previous resistance at 1.1137 to a 4-week high at 1.1170 in New York yesterday on broad-based retreat in usd suggests corrective upmove from March's fresh 22-month 1.0807 bottom remains in force and further gain to 1.1200/05 may be seen before prospect of decline later due to loss of upward momentum.

On the downside, a daily close below 1.1100 signals a temporary top is made and risks stronger retracement to 1.1071/72, break, 1.1045.

Data to be released on Thursday

Japan industrial output, housing starts, construction orders, Australia building permits, China NBS non-manufacturing PMI, NBS manufacturing PMI.

U.K. nationwide house price, Swiss retail sales, France producer prices, CPI, consumer spending, Germany retail sales, unemployment rate, unemployment change, Italy CPI, unemployment rate, EU unemployment rate.

U.S. continuing jobless claims, initial jobless claims, PCE price index, personal spending, personal income, Chicago PMI and Canada GDP.