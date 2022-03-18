EUR/USD - 1.1086
Euro's strong rebound from last Monday's fresh 22-month bottom at 1.0807 signals erratic decline from 1.1495 (February) has made a low there and yesterday's break of last Thursday's 1.1120 top to a 12-day peak at 1.1137 in New York on broad-based usd's weakness signals gain to 1.1145/55 is envisaged but 1.1187 should hold.
On the downside, only a daily close below Wednesday's 1.1009 trough signals temporary top is made and would risk weakness to 1.0951/55 on next Monday.
Data to be released on Friday:
New Zealand GDP, Japan nationwide CPI, BOJ interest rate decision, tertiary industry activity.
Italy trade balance, EU labour costs, trade balance, Canada retail sales, new housing price index, U.S. leading index change and existing home sales.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
