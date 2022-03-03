Euro's selloff below 1.1091 (Tue) to a 22-month trough at 1.1058 in New York Wed and despite staging a brief rebound to 1.1146 on broad-based retreat in usd due to rebound in U.S. stocks, subsequent retreat suggests downside bias remains for erratic decline from Feb's near 3-month 1.1495 peak to head towards 1.1038 but 1.1000 should hold and yield correction due to loss of momentum. On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1180/90 would signal a temporary bottom is in place and risk stronger retracement to 1.1220/30. Data to be released on Thursday:

