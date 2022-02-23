EUR/USD - 1.1330 Euro's erratic decline from last week's 1.1395 top (Wed) to 1.1289 in Asia yesterday signals recovery from last Mon's 1.1281 bottom has possibly ended, despite rallying to 1.1366 in Europe, subsequent retreat on cross-selling in euro especially versus sterling suggests choppy trading below said resistance would continue but below 1.1281 needed to extend fall from Feb's 1.1495 peak towards 1.1268, break, 1.1222. On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1390/95 would risk stronger gain to 1.1415/20. Data to be released on Wednesday: Australia construction work done, wage price index, New Zealand RBNZ interest rate decision , Japan Market Holiday. Germany Gfk consumer sentiment, France business climate, Swiss investor sentiment, EU HICP. U.S. mortgage application and redbook.

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.