EUR/USD - 1.1310 Euro's early decline from last Fri's 6-week peak at 1.1386 to 1.1273 this week (Tue) suggests corrective rise from Nov's 16-month bottom at 1.1187 has possibly ended there and despite staging a short-covering rally to 1.1346 yesterday, subsequent retreat after hawkish Fed minutes has retained bearishness, below 1.1273 would encourage for weakness towards 1.1223. Only a daily close above 1.1346 shifts risk to upside for a possible re-test of 1.1386 later. The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data, pls refer to our EI page for details n pay attention to German industrial order. ECB board member Schnabel will speak before the German parliament at 14:00GMT.

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.