EUR/USD - 1.1325
Euro's rise from this week's low at 1.1235 (Mon) to 1.1342 Wed and yesterday's choppy sideways swings suggests further volatile trading inside recent 1.1382-1.1223 range would continue, as long as last week's high at 1.1360 (Thur) holds, downside bias remains, below 1.1291 (NY low) would head back to 1.1261/64 but reckon 1.1235 would remain intact.
A firm break of 1.1360 would shift risk to upside for re-test of Nov's peak at 1.1382.
No economic data is due out on this Christmas Eve, Germany and other European centres are closed.
