EUR/USD - 1.1280

Yesterday's erratic fall and then re-test of Friday's post-NFP low at 1.1267 suggests choppy swings inside recent established broad range of 1.1382-1.1236 would continue with downside bias, however, only below lower level would retain bearishness for weakness to 1.1306 later.



On the upside, only above 1.1333 (Friday high) shifts risk to upside for another rise to 1.1355/60.



Data to be released on Tuesday:

Australia AIG services index, house price index, RBA interest rate decision, Japan all household spending, coincident index, leading indicator, Swiss unemployment rate.

U.K. Halifax house prices, Germany industrial output, ZEW economic sentiment, ZEW current conditions, France current account, trade balance, imports, exports, EU employment, GDP, ZEW survey expectation.

U.S. international trade balance, labor costs, productivity, redbook, Canada trade balance, exports, imports and Ivey PMI.

