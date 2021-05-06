EUR/USD - 1.2006 Despite Wednesday's resumption of recent decline to a 2-week trough of 1.1987, near term loss of downward momentum would prevent steep fall and reckon daily sup at 1.1943 should remain intact and yield a long-overdue retracement. Above 1.2035 signals temporary low is in place and may head back to 1.2055/65 before prospect of another fall tomorrow. On the eco. data front, Germany will kick off with industrial orders, then EU will release economic bulletin n retail sales. Pay attention to speeches by several ECB officials (pls refer to our EI page for details), ECB President Lagarde will speak at a conference organised by European Commision at 11:25GMT.

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.