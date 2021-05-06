EUR/USD - 1.2006
Despite Wednesday's resumption of recent decline to a 2-week trough of 1.1987, near term loss of downward momentum would prevent steep fall and reckon daily sup at 1.1943 should remain intact and yield a long-overdue retracement.
Above 1.2035 signals temporary low is in place and may head back to 1.2055/65 before prospect of another fall tomorrow.
On the eco. data front, Germany will kick off with industrial orders, then EU will release economic bulletin n retail sales. Pay attention to speeches by several ECB officials (pls refer to our EI page for details), ECB President Lagarde will speak at a conference organised by European Commision at 11:25GMT.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Corrective pullback battles weekly resistance near 1.2000
EUR/USD fades bounces off three-week-old horizontal support area. Sustained trading below 100-SMA, downbeat MACD keep sellers hopeful. 200-SMA adds to the downside filters, bumpy road to the north.
GBP/USD: Risk reversal jumps to two-month high ahead of BOE Super Thursday
One-month risk reversals on the British pound (GBP), a gauge of calls to puts, jumps to the highest since March 02 by the of Wednesday’s trading session, indicating investors are adding bullish bets to position for cable strength ahead of the key Bank of England (BOE) meeting.
Former US treasurer joins Ripple, laying the foundation for XRP price to double
Ripple price has transformed into a new, high probability opportunity. XRP price opportunity began as an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, but it has evolved into a bullish cup-with-handle base on the intra-day charts.
GBP/USD: Risk reversal jumps to two-month high ahead of BOE Super Thursday
One-month risk reversals on the British pound (GBP), a gauge of calls to puts, jumps to the highest since March 02 by the of Wednesday’s trading session, indicating investors are adding bullish bets to position for cable strength ahead of the key Bank of England (BOE) meeting.
Are investors about to be burned by recency bias?
Are investors about to be burned by the recency bias? That’s the argument of Chris Cole of Artemis Capital in a very interesting Odd Lots podcast with Tracy Alloway.