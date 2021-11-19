USD/JPY's target at 113.30 achieved 113.57 lows. As outlined to trade choices from a missed entry at 114.27 and 114.32, and the rise to 114.96, 2 lots held from 114.96 and 114.27 runs +209 pips. The 2nd lot from 114.96 to 114.27 profited +69 pips if traders bailed while the first lot ran free and clear. Either way to outlined choices, no concept exists to losses in trading.

Levels on the downside are as follows: 113.72,113.53 and 113.44.

EUR/JPY from the 129.24 targets from 132.00's achieved new lows at 127.97. EUR/JPY faces massive levels at 126.52, 125.90 and 125.46. All massive breaks result in a deeper EUR/JPY drop if broken. EUR/JPY sits currently at Richter scale oversold.

As written, USD/JPY and JPY cross pairs contain a long way to drop and short-only strategy. GBP/JPY broke 153.66 to the downside and traded to 152.51 lows. Supports are close at 151.09 and 150.12. Longs look promising for next week.

AUD/JPY achieved new lows at 82.16 against the target at 81.33 and 83 pips to go. AUD/JPY is free and clear to roam and range as 80.17 contains the big support and next major break to trade miles lower.

NZD/JPY finally achieved a move and new lows at 79.51. Like AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY contains wide rangeability as 76.55 and 75.09 remains a far distant break, so far.

CAD/JPY target at 88.36 from 92.00's achieved also new lows at 89.69 and 133 pips to target. No trouble for CAD/JPY to the next support level at 86.91. CAD/JPY, AUD/JPY and NZD/JPY commonality are all are allowed free and wide range movements. All are the best pairs to trade alongside GBP/JPY.

Caution however to NZD/JPY as NZD for the month hasn't been a terrific trade choice as NZD/USD is stuck inside 0.6800's to 0.7200's.

Overall currency markets dictate by GBP/USD below at 1.3099 Vs USD/CAD at 1.3044. GBP/USD trades 400 pips above 1.3099 while USD/CAD trades 400 pips to 1.3044. if either GBP/USD or USD/CAD breaks higher, lower, or simultaneously then much more downside exists to GBP/USD and Upside to USD/CAD.

While we wait, GBP/USD and USD/CAD will trade in wide ranges and good trade choices for upcoming weeks.

JPY cross pairs all sit deeply oversold and a rise is expected next week. The overall question is how are Correlations running from USD/JPY to JPY cross pairs. Last check was high +90%. This will eventually switch to negative from positive to respective anchor pairs.

For example as EUR/USD to EUR/JPY high correlations and AUD/USD to AUD/JPY. This switch will radically change currency markets to risk favored and to trade in wider ranges as opposed to present dead movements.