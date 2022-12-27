Weekly forecast (December 27 – 30, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 76.90, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 83.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 76.90, which will be followed by moving down to support level 72.20.

Monthly forecast, December 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 76,25, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 85,40 and 92,93.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 76,25, which will be followed by moving down to support level 65,65.