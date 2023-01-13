The Crude Oil climbed as much as 79.24 today where it has found resistance. Now it’s trading at 78.58 at the time of writing. After its strong growth, temporary retreats are natural. The rate could come back to test and retest the near-term support levels before extending its growth. Fundamentally, the US Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment could have an impact on US Oil as well. The economic indicator could climb from 59.7 points to 60.8 points.
Technically, the price found resistance at the weekly R1 (79.22). It has failed to stay above the 79.10 static resistance, so a temporary retreat is natural. It could test and retest the median line (ml) or the sliding line (sl1) before resuming its growth towards the 81.44 higher high.
Join Learn 2 Trade VIP Group now!
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.0800 as US Dollar weakens
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed above 1.0820 after having dropped below 1.0800 earlier in the day. Following the upbeat Consumer Confidence data from the US, the US Dollar came under renewed selling pressure and helped the pair gain traction.
GBP/USD erases daily losses, trades above 1.2200
After having declined toward 1.2150, GBP/USD reversed its direction and rose above 1.2200. The US Dollar is having a difficult time preserving its recovery momentum after the UoM data showed a further decline in one-year inflation expectations in early January.
Gold reclaims $1,900, looks to post strong weekly gains
Gold price gained traction and rose above $1,900 following a downward correction witnessed in the European session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated toward 3.45% in the second half of the day, allowing XAU/USD to keep its footing.
Peter Schiff urges Bitcoin holders to sell BTC above $19,000
Peter Schiff, a Gold proponent and financial commentator, has urged Bitcoin holders to sell the asset when BTC price reaches above $19,000, as it has done following the release of softer US CPI data on Thursday, January 12.
Wake Up Wall Street: NASDAQ underperforms despite CPI boost
The equity market finally rallied on Thursday after the CPI caused notable confusion. The number was bang in line with expectations and caused a complete lack of direction immediately after.