The Crude Oil climbed as much as 79.24 today where it has found resistance. Now it’s trading at 78.58 at the time of writing. After its strong growth, temporary retreats are natural. The rate could come back to test and retest the near-term support levels before extending its growth. Fundamentally, the US Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment could have an impact on US Oil as well. The economic indicator could climb from 59.7 points to 60.8 points.

Technically, the price found resistance at the weekly R1 (79.22). It has failed to stay above the 79.10 static resistance, so a temporary retreat is natural. It could test and retest the median line (ml) or the sliding line (sl1) before resuming its growth towards the 81.44 higher high.

