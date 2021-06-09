Crude oil

Traders will be looking at the upcoming crude inventory data very closely. Today’s number is very important for two reasons. Firstly, traders are focused on the ongoing negotiations between Iran and the US about enacting their previous nuclear deal. The general sentiment in the market is that it is likely that the deal will spring back to life once again, and the most important element to note is that this time Iran is in much better position to increase the oil supply as it has all abilities and tools to increase the oil supply in no time.

Increase in oil supply is an important factor for oil prices which are trading near their multi-month high. A serious retracement in oil prices is the likely scenario if traders see more supply coming on the market.

Finally, last week we did see a decent draw down in the crude inventory data and this is primarily because of higher demand due to the summer holidays. Americans are driving to their long-distance holiday location as international travel has long way to go. If we do see another overwhelming reading which shows more drawdowns, we could see oil prices moving even further higher and vice versa.

In terms of critical price levels we will be looking at the following price levels: the support is likely to be near the 64 and the resistance is at 72 for crude oil.