Crude oil
Traders will be looking at the upcoming crude inventory data very closely. Today’s number is very important for two reasons. Firstly, traders are focused on the ongoing negotiations between Iran and the US about enacting their previous nuclear deal. The general sentiment in the market is that it is likely that the deal will spring back to life once again, and the most important element to note is that this time Iran is in much better position to increase the oil supply as it has all abilities and tools to increase the oil supply in no time.
Increase in oil supply is an important factor for oil prices which are trading near their multi-month high. A serious retracement in oil prices is the likely scenario if traders see more supply coming on the market.
Finally, last week we did see a decent draw down in the crude inventory data and this is primarily because of higher demand due to the summer holidays. Americans are driving to their long-distance holiday location as international travel has long way to go. If we do see another overwhelming reading which shows more drawdowns, we could see oil prices moving even further higher and vice versa.
In terms of critical price levels we will be looking at the following price levels: the support is likely to be near the 64 and the resistance is at 72 for crude oil.
THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.2200 amid softer US dollar
The sluggish movement in the US dollar keeps EUR/USD on the higher side, with the moves comprising of a 15-pips range below 1.2200. Subdued US dollar and Treasury yields help underpin the major, as the focus shifts to the ECB decision and US CPI data.
GBP/USD edges higher towards 1.4200, crunch Brexit talks before G7 eyed
GBP/USD cheers US dollar pullback to print mild gains above 1.4150. EU-UK Brexit negotiators meet for last ditched efforts to resolve NI protocol issues. Confusion over UK’s unlock and inflation battles stimulus hopes ahead of Thursday’s key G7, US CPI.
Gold consolidates below $1,900 amid steady USD
Gold price is hovering in a very narrow trading range with modest gains. The prices remain under pressure by an uptick in the US dollar, ETF outflow, and weak consumer demand in India. Investors turn their focus on the US CPI.
Ripple targets $5.50 after crucial rebound
XRP price seems to be holding above a major support cluster. As long as Ripple remains trading above $0.71, it could rebound to new all-time highs. A head-and-shoulders pattern on the weekly chart suggests an incoming rally to $5.50.
Marking time ahead of the week's big events
The capital markets appear to be in a holding pattern ahead of this week's big events, including the US CPI and the ECB meeting. Equities are little changed but with a heavier bias evident. Most of the large bourses in the Asia Pacific region were lower, except Australia.