The Canadian dollar is drifting ahead of the North American session. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2692, up 0.10% on the day.
The US dollar has looked sharp but eased lower on Thursday against the majors. USD/CAD fell 0.56% and dropped into 1.26-territory. This downward move was a result of some profit-taking as well as a slight drop in US Treasury yields. The dollar index is unchanged on Friday at 0.9421. Given the risk-aversion sentiment in the markets and the repricing of Fed tapering, the index should continue its upswing next week, which would boost USD/CAD.
Canada GDP looms
Canada will end the week with a market-mover, with the release of GDP for July. The previous GDP report was positive, with a healthy gain of 0.7%. However, the consensus for the upcoming release is -0.2%, and investors could react negatively to a decline in GDP.
A report showing negative growth is obviously not good news, but unless the reading is well below the forecast, it is unlikely to alter the market’s view that an interest rate hike is coming to a bank near you in 2o22. As Canada slowly navigates out of the Covid pandemic, the economy is grappling with supply bottlenecks, a shortage of workers and high inflation.
The Bank of Canada, taking a page out of the Fed playbook, has argued that inflation is transient. However, CPI jumped 4.1% in August (YoY), marking the fifth consecutive month that inflation has been above the Bank’s 3% ceiling. The prevailing view among investors is that the BoE will hike rates from the current 0.25% in the second half of 2022, but some analysts are projecting a rate rise in the first half of the year. If inflation remains above the 3% level in the coming months, bank policy makers will be under increased pressure to hike rates sooner rather than later.
USD/CAD technical
-
USD/CAD has broken above resistance above 1.2659. This is followed by resistance at 1.2829.
-
There is support at 1.2545. Close by, we find support at 1.2489.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades under 1.16 amid risk-off mood, strong EZ inflation
EUR/USD is attempting a bounce towards 1.1600, shrugging off the risk-off mood originating America's political struggles and soaring energy costs in Europe and elsewhere. Eurozone CPI inflation beat estimates with 3.4% YoY in September.
GBP/USD rises above 1.35, shrugging off UK petrol issues
GBP/USD has recovered and trades above 1.35, up on the day. The move comes as the dollar somewhat eases, despite a risk-off mood in markets. Shortages at UK petrol stations continue weighing on the pound. The final UK Manufacturing PMI beat estimates with 57.1 points.
XAU/USD to target $1765 and $1772 on buying resurgence
Gold price is struggling to extend Thursday’s rebound this Friday, although remains well supported at the $1750 level, as the Q4 2021 kicks off.
Ethereum’s Triple Halving is happening as circulating supply plunges
Downtrend in Ethereum reserves across exchanges continues, supply shock is brewing in ETH. Active addresses holding ETH for less than 30 days are rising. Social volume is on the decline, analysts conclude that it is conducive for a bullish breakout in the short term.
US Core PCE Preview: Only a sharp fall in the Fed's favorite gauge could dethrone King Dollar
The Core PCE Price Index is set to decrease from 3.6% YoY in August. Fed officials watch this measure of inflation to determine policy. After the Fed's taper signal, only a sharp drop would stop the dollar.