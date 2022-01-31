A lot of important macroeconomic news is expected this week, including data on economic growth in the Eurozone and the US Department of Labor's monthly employment report.
Also this week there will be meetings of the 3 largest world central banks: Australia, the Eurozone and the UK. RB of Australia will start first. Its meeting will end on Tuesday with the publication at 03:30 (GMT) of the decision on the interest rate.
Today the AUD is strengthening, including in the AUD/USD pair, having received support from the positive data on Australian producer prices published on Friday, from the positive data on private sector lending published today and against the background of the weakening USD.
At the time of publication of this article, AUD/USD is traded above the resistance level of 0.7037 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement to the pair's decline from 0.9500 in July 2014 to 2020 lows near 0.5510), near 0.7050.
However, despite the current upward correction, the pair is in a stable downtrend, below the key resistance level of 0.7320.
Breakdown of the support level 0.7037 and the short-term support level 0.7032 will be a signal for the resumption of sales, and the breakdown of the local support level 0.7000 will be a confirmation.
Support levels: 0.7037, 0.7032, 0.7000, 0.6970, 0.6900, 0.6800, 0.6455.
Resistance levels: 0.7085, 0.7112, 0.7170, 0.7190, 0.7290, 0.7320.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1200 amid dollar pullback, mixed Eurozone GDP
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.1200, rebounding firmly at the start of the week. Eurozone Prelim GDP met estimates with 0.3% QoQ in Q4 2021. It is a big week for the single currency and US dollar with plenty on the events calendar. The ECB and NFP will be the key highlights.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3400, 'Brexit Freedoms Bill', BOE in focus
GBP/USD is rising above 1.3400, extending Friday’s corrective pullback from a five-week low. UK Foreign Secretary Truss hints at PM Johnson’s job safety despite ‘Partygate’ issue. The US dollar retreat offsets UK political and Brexit concerns.
Gold: Battle lines well-mapped around $1,800 ahead of key event risks
Gold price has kicked off a busy week on a wrong footing, as the Fed’s hawkishness continues to play out strong. Further, the RBA and BOE are expected to deliver a hawkish stance at their monetary policy meetings this week.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB upside potential capped at $0.0000251
Shiba Inu price has sliced through significant support levels during its recent flash crash and is now consolidating. Investors can expect SHIB to see a relief rally emerging off the immediate foothold.
Is it time to take a bite out of Apple?
Both Apple’s sales and earnings beat Wall Street projections as the company was able to navigate through computer chip shortages. Analysts now predict that Apple revenue will top $90 billion.