A lot of important macroeconomic news is expected this week, including data on economic growth in the Eurozone and the US Department of Labor's monthly employment report.

Also this week there will be meetings of the 3 largest world central banks: Australia, the Eurozone and the UK. RB of Australia will start first. Its meeting will end on Tuesday with the publication at 03:30 (GMT) of the decision on the interest rate.

Today the AUD is strengthening, including in the AUD/USD pair, having received support from the positive data on Australian producer prices published on Friday, from the positive data on private sector lending published today and against the background of the weakening USD.

At the time of publication of this article, AUD/USD is traded above the resistance level of 0.7037 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement to the pair's decline from 0.9500 in July 2014 to 2020 lows near 0.5510), near 0.7050.

However, despite the current upward correction, the pair is in a stable downtrend, below the key resistance level of 0.7320.

Breakdown of the support level 0.7037 and the short-term support level 0.7032 will be a signal for the resumption of sales, and the breakdown of the local support level 0.7000 will be a confirmation.

Support levels: 0.7037, 0.7032, 0.7000, 0.6970, 0.6900, 0.6800, 0.6455.

Resistance levels: 0.7085, 0.7112, 0.7170, 0.7190, 0.7290, 0.7320.