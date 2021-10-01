AUD/NZD is in downtrend and the price has retraced to the POC zone. We might see a mover soon.
1.0440-82 is the POC zone where the price could bounce up or down. If 1.0498 breaks to the upside we should see 1.05980. A move below 1.0440 should be targeting 1.0438 and 1.03178 at least. Below those levels we should see a new low of 1.0158.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up up to our ecs.LIVE channel.
Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell any security or the suitability of any investment strategy for Student. The purchase, sale, or advice regarding any security, other financial instrument or system can only be performed by a licensed Industry representative; such as, but not limited to a Broker/Dealer, Introducing Broker, FCM and/or Registered Investment Advisor. Neither Elite CurrenSea nor its representatives are licensed to make such advisements. Electronic active trading (trading) may put your capital at risk, hence all trading decisions are made at your own risk. Furthermore, trading may also involve a high volume & frequency of trading activity. Each trade generates a commission and the total daily commission on such a high volume of trading can be considerable. Trading accounts should be considered speculative in nature with the objective being to generate short-term profits. This activity may result in the loss of more than 100% of an investment, which is the sole responsibility of the client. Any trader should realise the operation of a margin account under various market conditions and review his or her investment objectives, financial resources and risk tolerances to determine whether margin trading is appropriate for them. The increased leverage which margin provides may heighten risk substantially, including the risk of loss in excess of 100% of an investment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges toward 1.16, dismissing risk-off mood ahead of data
EUR/USD is attempting a bounce towards 1.1600, shrugging off the risk-off mood originating America's political struggles and soaring energy costs in Europe and elsewhere. Eurozone and US inflation figures are awaited.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.3450 on firmer dollar, UK petrol issues
GBP/USD has kicked off Q4 under pressure, trading around 1.3450. The US dollar is stronger across the board amid rising energy prices, causing a risk-off mood in markets. Shortages at UK petrol stations continue weighing on the pound. Manufacturing PMIs are eyed.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable near $1,750 amid renewed USD strength
Gold prices eases below daily highs above $1,750 after posting a one week high in the US session. The downward pressure builds up on the renewed buying interest in the greenback, which makes the precious metal expensive for holders of the other currencies.
Axie Infinity price needs to shatter this blockade for 20% gains
Axie Infinity price broke out of a bottom reversal pattern known as inverse head and shoulders on September 30. The initial ascent pushed AXS up by 10%, but it faced an interim sell-off. The bulls could band together and propel the altcoin up for 20% gains.
US Core PCE Preview: Only a sharp fall in the Fed's favorite gauge could dethrone King Dollar
The Core PCE Price Index is set to decrease from 3.6% YoY in August. Fed officials watch this measure of inflation to determine policy. After the Fed's taper signal, only a sharp drop would stop the dollar.