The AUD/JPY went to the 88.6 zones and established strong support. The bounce should be happening.

79.90-80.60 is the zone where we should be seeing a bounce. Q L5 pivot also protects the bulls. A bullish bounce towards 81.70 is very possible. A close above it will make the price more bullish towards 82.90 and 84.90 as the final target. Look for buying into dips.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

