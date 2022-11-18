Metals have seen a significant price increase in the last few weeks. The rally was caused by a weaker dollar and possible lower rate hikes by Fed in the future as inflation finally dropped, even more than forecasted.
Gold moves lower
The yellow commodity was in a downtrend almost the whole year, but important thing happened recently. After gold found its bottom little above $1,600, the downtrend ended by breaking the trend line. Gold literally surged 10% in just two weeks, which is probably why there is a pullback to the down side happening right now.
Some traders probably already took their profits, but the biggest opportunity might still be ahead. After failing to get above the moving average (EMA200) and $1,800, gold is poised to move downward in the near future. However, the profit target shouldn’t be lower than the marked zone at approximately $1,700 - here’s why.
Gold was in an obvious downtrend for many months, but the downtrend ended with the dominance of a US dollar. Since the US dollar found its temporary bottom, gold entered an uptrend which is likely to continue soon. If gold bounces back up from the marked zone, it could be heading to $1,850 - $1,900 by the end of the 2022.
Silver sits on a support
Silver moved very similarly to gold, bottoming at approximately $18. However, silver jumped much more in terms of percentages as it jumped by more than 23%, a little above $22. The trend line with a level at $20.8 were also broken, but the price pulled back, offering a possible buy signal.
As silver is sitting on a support and EMA200, it is offering a long-term buying opportunity after breaking the trend line. If silver manages to bounce from the current support, the commodity might be heading to $23 or higher. Nevertheless, the signal should be confirmed through some significant pin bar or an engulfing pattern before entering a long position.
Platinum bounced from a trend channel
On the other hand, Platinum doesn’t really look so bullish. It is in a downtrend for a second year, and refused to get from the descending trend channel. If the channel was broken, Platinum could head higher like gold or silver. However, strong pin bar near resistance and a trend line sent the commodity lower.
Platinum managed to rise by 25% in just two months, before peaking at $1,059. In the next few days, Platinum may jump a little higher because of the support and bullish divergence, but the long-term trend is still drawing the commodity downward. Platinum could be possibly headed to the support $836 again, or even lower.
Bottom line
Metals had a small rally in the last couple of weeks, but its continuation is only about to be confirmed. That is why it is advised for traders to wait for confirmation and rather be bearish in the short run instead.
Any opinions, news, research, predictions, analyses, prices or other information contained in this article is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. Investro.com will not accept liability for any loss or damage including, without limitation, to any loss of profit which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD slides below 1.0350 as US Dollar finds demand
EURUSD trades below 1.0350 in the American session. Wall Street's main indexes opened with a soft tone while their overseas counterparts trimmed a good bunch of their early gains. In the absence of high-tier data releases, Fedspeak will be eyed for fresh impetus.
GBPUSD retreats from daily highs, pierces the 1.1900 level
GBPUSD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 1.1900. The risk-related sentiment sours, allowing the US Dollar to find demand in the second half of the day. Pound remains among the best performers against the US Dollar this week.
Gold declines below $1,750 as US yields gather momentum
Gold price came under bearish pressure and declined below $1,750 in the second half of the day on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield moved into positive territory near 3.8%, making it difficult for XAUUSD to gain traction.
FTX Latest: Multicoin Capital says more pain ahead, how will Bitcoin price react?
FTX exchange's standing continues to worsen as the bankrupt firm faces more scrutiny from regulators. The repercussions of the exchange's collapse have led to severe disruptions in the crypto market.
Hawks are back
High inflation print sure revived the BoJ hawks, and the calls for a policy rate hike, and kept the dollar-yen below the 140 level, but it’s unsure whether the BoJ will give up on its ultra-soft policy stance.