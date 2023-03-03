Share:

Spotlight on EURUSD. The latest daily technical analysis by AAATrade reveals the key support and resistance levels that each of these assets is likely to reach today. Look at the charts and our market analysts’ observations below and gain a fresh perspective on trading.

EURUSD

Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that the FX pair is traded at around $1.0618, whereas the support level is located at around $1.06. If it holds above that support level, then we should see it rising towards the resistance level at around $1.0670-1.0685, otherwise it could drop towards its support level at around $1.0550.