Zynga (ZNGA) Stock Price and Forecast: Buy the rumour, buy the facts!

- Strong pipeline, strong results lead to a 20% gain in December.
- Gaming sector might be in play with market reports circulating.
- Technical chart turns bullish as ZNGA breaks out.
Zynga (ZNGA) is a San Francisco-based mobile games developer and is one of the largest social- games makers in the world. ZNGA games are made primarily for Apple iOS and Android operating systems.
Zynga (ZNGA) is making headlines on Thursday as multiple news sources and traders circulate a TMT Finance report that Tencent (TCEHY) is considering finance for a large acquisition.
Zynga benefited from the coronavirus lockdown as games downloads increased. ZNGA became the number one games developer on both Android and Apple (AAPL) by August last year. Zynga’s revenue has increased from $767M in 2015 to $1.3billion in 2019 and results for 2020 continued to impress with earnings per share just ahead of analyst expectations for Q4 2020.
While revenue for Q4 2020 was a new record for Zynga (ZNGA) it was slightly behind analyst expectations, but JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley all upgraded the stock in December. This helped ZNGA to a near 20% rise in December.
ZNGA stock outlook
ZNGA continues to grow its business and look for new opportunities as shown by the $1.8 billion acquisition of Peak earlier this year. ZNGA should see growth in emerging economies as the more smartphones globally, then the larger ZNGA’s potential market. The rollout of faster mobile speeds with 5G should also be a boost to Zynga (ZNGA).
Pipeline for future growth
Zynga announced at its last investor results presentation on November 4 that it has a multi-year pipeline of new games, sees further acquisition opportunities and raised its full-year 2020 revenue guidance by $129 million.
ZNGA technical analysis
Zynga has broken out of the recent sideways trend with a break to the upside. The last major low of $9.35 keeps the uptrend in place and the break of old highs from July and August adds further strength to the bullish trend. MACD has crossed the signal line but the RSI has not yet broken out to confirm the new high in ZNGA share price, this needs to happen in the short term to confirm the bull trend.
The author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has received compensation for writing this article.
This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. I will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near weekly highs post-ECB
EUR/USD holds onto gains after hitting 1.2172 as Lagarde explains ECB's decision. Mention to exchange range taking its toll on inflation barely affected the pair. Upbeat US data underpins the market's mood.
GBP/USD rises to new mutli-year high amid upbeat mood
GBP/USD has been extending its gains above 1.37 to the highest since 2018 as markets cheer prospects of more stimulus under President Biden. Markets are shrugging off Britain's grim coronavirus death toll.
Gold remains confined in a range around $1865-70 region
Gold remained confined in a narrow trading band through the mid-European session and consolidated this week's solid rebound from the vicinity of the $1800 mark.
Buckle up, Bitcoin downswing eyes $25,000
Bitcoin and the rest of the cryptocurrency market remained relatively quiet apart from the Wednesday morning dip. A minor drop saw BTC refresh the support at $34,000.
US Dollar Index bounces off lows near 90.00
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a basket of its G10 peers, trades in multi-session lows near the 90.00 support on Thursday.